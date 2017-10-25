Schools & transportation are topics at Nov. 7 O.B. town hall meeting

Updates on transportation projects and schools will be the topics open for discussion during the Nov. 7 Orange Beach Town Hall meeting at the Orange Beach Event Center. The Town Hall will begin immediately after the 5 p.m. City Council meeting and work session, at the Event Center.

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon, the City Council, Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper and Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler will be in attendance.

“Director Cooper and Vince Calametti will be here from ALDOT, who will announce what’s going to happen relative to bridges and roadways,” Kennon said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “Eddie Tyler and his staff from the county school system will be there as we discuss the new schools and the split, and answer questions as we can.”

The mayor was referencing the Baldwin County Board of Education’s commitment to building a new school in Orange Beach and the recent Gulf Shores City Council decision to begin the process of creating an independent city school system.

Kennon said the city needs to have a turnout like it did in 2014 for the Town Hall meeting on transportation projects. “We need 1,200 to 1,300 people to show up,” he said. “We need to make an impression on the state and on the county that it matters to us. We need to make an impression on our new governor.”

The presentations are expected to be short, along with a brief State of the City address. Ample time will be given to questions and answers.

During the Town Hall, booths will be set up in the lobby by CenturyLink to provide information and sign up residents for the new fiber internet initiative, and Lannie Smith, the city’s chief building official and certified floodplain manager, and his staff will be there to explain the new preliminary flood maps and how they will affect flood insurance. For more information, call 251-981-6979.