Sea, Sand & Stars will again be open to public in June & July

Thanks to funding approved by the Orange Beach City Council, the Sea, Sand, & Stars Science and Nature Center at Orange Beach Elementary School will be open to the public for free for the third summer in a row.

The center will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 11-28 and July 9-26. Staff members will offer the public a rotating schedule for guided tours, night sky presentations and IMAX type movies in the planetarium.

Reservations are not required for the summer season opening, but are highly recommended if individuals plan on taking the guided tour or have a group of 10 or more. Walk-ins are welcome. For more info or reservations, call 251-981-5690 or visit seasandandstars.com. A $5 per person donation is suggested.