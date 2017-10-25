SEC Women’s Soccer Championship starts Oct. 29 in O.B.

Both Alabama & Auburn will compete for title in 10 team tourney

First round matches in the single elimination SEC Women’s Soccer Championship are scheduled Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. The quarterfinals will be played on Oct. 31 at noon, 2:30 pm., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the respective semifinal matches slated on Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. The tourney final will be played on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. The top 10 teams in the SEC will compete in the tourney, and all games will be televised on the SEC Network.

Orange Beach will be the host site for the SEC women’s title tournament through 2020, at the very least.

The Orange Beach Sportsplex is located at 4389 William Silvers Parkway in Orange Beach, about 1 mile from the Foley Beach Express exit on Canal Road. Tickets will be available at the gate. Adult tickets are $5 per game and children (K-12) are $2 per day. Orange Beach will be the host site for the SEC women’s title tournament through 2020, at the very least.

The SEC standings with league records on Oct. 23:

1. South Carolina (8-0-1), 2. Texas A&M (8-1), 3. Florida (7-2), 4. Auburn (4-1-2), 5. Tennessee (5-3-1), 6. Vanderbilt (5-3-1), 7. Arkansas (4-4-1), 8. Ole Miss (3-4-2), 9. Alabama (3-5-1), 10. Mississippi State (2-4-2). The 11th place SEC team, Kentucky, was 2-7 in league play as of Oct. 23. So, the top 10 teams are set.

Florida, the defending SEC champion, was the pre-season pick to repeat as SEC champion, but just about every team in the tourney – including streaking Auburn, and Tennessee (13-3-1 overall) – would be a formidable opponent in the NCAA Championship Tourney that starts the following week.

In the Oct. 22 United Soccer Coaches Rankings, South Carolina (no. 3), Tennessee (no. 11), Texas A&M (no. 14) and Florida (no. 20) are all ranked in the top 20 nationally. And Auburn and Ole Miss also received votes in the national rankings.

There are 333 NCAA member institutions that sponsor Division I Women’s Soccer teams and are eligible to compete in the National Championship Tourney, a 64 team event that begins on college campuses and ends which at Orlando City Stadium in December. Semifinals games will be held in Orlando on December 1. The winners will compeate for the National Championship on December 3. Southern Cal beat West Virginia to claim the 2016 title. Georgetown and North Carolina were the other semifinalists.

Pictured: Florida won the 2016 SEC Women’s Soccer Championship, beating Arkansas 2-1 in overtime in the final.