Sept. 14-15 waterfront dinner & golf tourney benefit Youth Reach Gulf Coast

Youth-Reach Gulf Coast will host a Sept. 14 benefit dinner at The Flora-Bama Yacht Club on Perdido Key, and a golf tourney at Craft Farms in Gulf Shores the following day, Sept. 15, to raise funds for its .

Tickets for the Yacht Club dinner are $100 per person and include an impeccable dinner prepared by Flora-Bama Yacht Club Executive Chef Chris Sherrill. Limited tickets are available at yrgc.com. Check in is at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. sharp.

The entry fee for the Youth Reach Golf Tournament is $500 per team. The format is four person scramble, and the team fee includes green fees, golf carts, range balls, golf tees, door prizes, tournament prizes, and closest to the pin, and longest drive contests. Registration will begin at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Raffle tickets will be sold, and the event also includes silent and live auctions.

Often an alternative to jail, Youth-Reach Gulf Coast is a Christ-centered residential program for delinquent young men 18 to 21 on an 81-acre campus in Summerdale. The program is designed to remold values, turn around lives, and lead to a transformational relationship with Jesus. In December of 2008, Youth-Reach Gulf Coast opened the doors and received the first residents, helping them on the road to sobriety, to repair relationships and to end the cycle of broken homes while addressing their mental, physical and spiritual needs. The Christ-centered non-profit organization houses the young men in a structure of a balanced family and home life, concentrating on developing character, responsibility, and a strong work ethic. The youths volunteer to enter the facility for a minimum of one year and agree to abide by the rules that are geared to help them change their lives. There is no charge to the residents and they can stay as long as they need the help of the experienced staff.

For more info about either of the fundraisers, call 251-979-9566,

