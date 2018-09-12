Sept. 20 lecture will address History of Blue Angels

Free lecture slated at South Alabama Gulf Coast Campus

The University of South Alabama Gulf Coast Campus has announced the first lecture of the 2018 Distinguished Lecture Series: The Mission and the 65 Year History of the Blue Angels. The free lecture is scheduled on Thursday, Sept. 20 from 7- 8 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center, located at 19470 Oak Road West (County Rd. 6) in Gulf Shores. There is no cost, but attendees are asked to register by calling 251-460-7200.

Pictured: The Blue Angels practicing at Sherman Field onboard NAS Pensacola. (photos by Cathy Deal