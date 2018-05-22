Seth Walker headlines May 26 LuLuPalooza

Free concert an annual event at LuLu’s Restaurant in Gulf Shores

Modern roots rocker Seth walker will headline the annual LuLuPalooza, an event held annually to kick off the summer at Lucy Buffet’s LuLu’s Restaurant in Gulf Shores. The May 26 event, and festivities start at 11 a.m. in and around the LuLu’s outside boat stage.

Lefty Collins kicks off the music with a noon set. Phil & Foster w/ Special Guest Richard Douglas Jensen hit the stage at 2 p.m. Jillian Holt & The Soul Progressive play at 4 p.m. Jimmy Lumpkin & The Revival play at 6 p.m., and the headliner and his band close out at 8:15 p.m. LuLu’s is located at the foot of the Intracostal Waterway Bridge on the northside of Hwy. 59, next to Homeport Marina. For more event info, visit lulubuffett.com or call 251-967-5858.

Over the past 10 years, Walker has become recognized as one of the most revered modern roots artists in the United States; a three dimensional talent comprised by a gift for combining melody and lyric alongside a rich, Gospel-drenched, Southern-inflected voice with a true blue knack for getting around on the guitar. His latest studio album, “Gotta Get Back,” produced by Jano Rix of The Wood Brothers, is yet another masterwork that further expands upon his reputation.

Growing up on a commune in rural North Carolina, the son of classicaly trained musicians, Seth Walker played cello long before discovering the six-string in his 20s. When his introduction to the blues came via his Uncle Landon Walker, who was both a musician and a disc jockey, his fate was forever sealed. Instantaneously, Seth was looking to artists like T-Bone Walker, Snooks Eaglin, and B.B. King as a wellspring of endless inspiration. The rest is history. He’s released seven albums between 1997 and 2015; breaking into the Top 20 of the Americana charts and receiving praise from NPR, American Songwriter, No Depression and Blue Revue, among others.

In addition to extensive recording and songwriting pursuits, Seth is consistently touring and performing at venues and festivals around the world. Along with headline shows, he’s been invited to open for The Mavericks, The Wood Brothers, Raul Malo, Paul Thorn, and Ruthie Foster, among others.

Seth Walker is curently splitting his time between New Orleans and New York City after previously residing in Austin and Nashville. He’s used those experiences wisely, soaking up with absorbing musical lineage of these varied places. With a bluesman’s respect for roots and tradition coupled with an appreciation for – and successful melding of – contemporary songwriting, Seth sublimely incorporates a range of styles with warmth and grace. Perhaps Country Standard Time said it best: “If you subscribe to the Big Tent theory of Americana, then Seth Walker – with his blend of blues, gospel, pop, R&B, rock, and a dash of country – just might be your poster boy