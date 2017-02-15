Shakes, Widespread, Sturgill to headline Birmingham’s Slossfest

Alabama Shakes, Sturgill Simpson and Widespread Panic will headline The 3rd Annual Sloss Music & Arts Festival at the Historic Sloss Furnaces in Birminghmam July 15-16. Other acts booked include Odesza, Run The Jewels, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Phantogram, NEEDTOBREATHE, Spoon, Cherub, Judah & The Lion, Tycho

Conor Oberst, Vince Staples, Cashmere Cat, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Francis and the Lights, K. Flay, Waka Flocka Flame, Kaiydo, Hiss Golden Messenger, Beach Slang, Harrison Brome, Wray

Mike Floss, John Moreland, The Heydaze, Lawrence, Ruston Kelly, Lillie Mae , Ages and Ages, Nerves Baddington, Seasick Records Stage, Riverbend, Holy Youth, C1UB : A.M., New Devils, Nowhere Squares, Vulture Whale, Byron The Aquarius and Shaheed & DJ Supreme.

on Saturday & Sunday, July 15th and 16th.

Alabama Shakes will return to Birmingham for the first time since 2013 when they sold out two nights on the Sloss Furnaces Shed Stage. Widespread Panic has a legacy in Birmingham that goes back 30 years, playing over 50 shows including 23 sold out nights at Oak Mountain Amphitheater. Sturgill Simpson returns to the Sloss Fest stage on the heals of his 2017 Album Of The Year Grammy nomination for A Sailor’s Guide to Earth. Electronic duo Odesza has two best-selling albums to its credit.

A limited number of two-day general admission passes starting at $115 plus fees are now available at slossfest.com. Ticket prices will increase as allotments run out. “Iron” passes grant access to three air-conditioned tents on site. VIP tickets offer many exclusive amenities including air-conditioned VIP Lounges by each stage with special viewing areas, special entrance lanes and a limited edition 2017 poster.

Sloss Tech will return on Friday, July 14th at the Lyric Theatre to kick off Sloss Fest weekend and elevate and strengthen the profile of Birmingham’s technology community. Organizers say this year’s event will be event bigger than last year’s which drew close to 600 people from all over the Southeast.