Shakespeare April 12-14 on SBCT’s outdoor stage

Tickets are currently on sale for The South Baldwin Community Theatre’s production of An Evening With The Bard, scheduled on weekend only, April 12-14, o the theatre’s outdoor stagae.

Tickets, specially priced at $5 for students and $9.95 for adults, are available at sbct.biz and the theatre, located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores

Shows are scheduled April `12 & 13 at 7:30 p.m. and April 14 at 2:30 p.m. Patrons are invited to bring blankets, beach chairs and snacks while enjoying scenes from the works of William Shakespeare. Act One will be scenes from the comedies and Act Two will be from the tragedies.

In the event of inclement weather, the show will be performed indoors. There is no assigned seating for the outdoor stage. And there will be an intermission with some SBCT provided refreshments. (donations gratefully accepted).

Jennifer Dawson directs the performance of sonnets, scenes and soliloquies from

For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721.