Shop For A Cause Aug. 12 at The Royal Standard

The Royal Standard in Gulf Shores, in cooperation with Liberty Church, The Bay Area Food Bank and Feeding The Gulf Coast, will host the Shop For A Cause fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. ‘til 6 pm.

Ten percent of all sales at Royal Standard, located at 3769 Gulf Shores Pkwy. in Gulf Shores, will benefit the backpack program at Liberty Church in partnership with Feeding The Gulf Coast.

The event also includes a raffle ($1 per ticket of three tickets for $5) and kids’ face painting from 2-4 p.m.

In addition, The Royal Standard is offering 20 percent off and free monograming on kids’ merchandise, and 50 percent off end of season styles.

The Backpack Program provides weekend meals to students who have been identified as in need by their teacher or counselor.