Sights & Sounds of the Season Dec. 1 at P-Cola Little Theater

The Gulf Coast Chorale announces that tickets are now available for Sights and Sounds of the Season. The show will be performed on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pensacola Little Theatre, located at 400 S. Jefferson St. in Pensacola. Doors open at 7. Tickets are $10, and are available through the Chorale website (gulfcoastchorale.org), at the door, and from Chorale members. For more info, 850-496-2046, or 850-492-1367.

The show is filled with much-loved music evoking images of Christmas past, present and future. Special guest groups include Gulf Breeze School of Music, under the direction of Miquel Aldahonda, and Ballet by the Sea Dance Studio, under the direction of Elise Preston. “We love featuring young performers to give them an opportunity to perform with experienced musicians,” said Brenda Smith, Artistic Director of the Gulf Coast Chorale.

“The minute the doors open, you will walk into a Christmas wonderland. You can take your Christmas card picture at our “selfie” station,’’ added Smith. “There will be great choral music, humor, drama, emotion and lots of audience interaction