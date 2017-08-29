Simon Says Prostate Cancer 5.8K Sept. 9 at Ole River Bar

The Simon Says Run for Prostate Cancer 5.8K will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 a.m., with the start and finish at the Flora~Bama Ole River Bar, located at 17400 Perdido Key Dr. on the FL-AL state line.

The theme this year is “Tie One on for a Cure.” The first 50 participants receive a free blue tie and additional ties will be available for $5. The run course goes west on Perdido Beach Blvd. into Orange Beach to the Perdido Pass Bridge and back.

“The event is to raise awareness to protect the men in our lives and donate to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF), the leading philanthropic organization funding and accelerating research globally,’’ said Jennifer Newman, founder and president of Simon Says Run for Prostate Cancer. “Until there is a cure, we need to help those fighting the disease, so let’s put our feet together and run/walk for a cure.’’

Participants can register at active.com. The entry fees are $30 until 4 a.m. on Sept 8 and $35 at packet picket and day of race. Register by Aug. 25 to receive a T-shirt. After August 25 T-shirts will be based on availability. Registered participants receive free burgers & beer for the post-race at the Flora~Bama River Grill. There will be chance drawings and a raffle for items that include an autographed pair of boxing gloves from Roy Jones Jr.! For more information please visit simonsaysrun.org.

“We were able to donate $7,060 last year to the PFC. Giving a three year total of $17,760,’’ said Newman. “Our goal is always to donate 100% of the participant entry fees to the PCF. The generosity of sponsors will be used to cover the expenses of the run with any remaining funds going towards our goal of donating $7,000 to the PCF.”

Pictured: Roy Jones Jr. presenting Jennifer Newman the gloves will be raffled off Sept 9.