Single Tax archives topic at May 11 Fairhope Lecture Series

Alan Samry, reference librarian at the Fairhope Public Library, will be the guest speaker at the May 11 Fairhope Lecture Series at 6 p.m. in the Fairhope Library’s Giddens Auditorium. His topic will be Fairhope Single Tax Archives: Preserving Our Past.

This rare collection of Fairhope papers tells the story of the founding of the Single Tax Colony in 1894 by Populist reformers and the development of the community. Hear about this unique collection and how to easily access this collection for your own research. The library is located at 501 Fairhope Ave. (251-928-7483)