Sirens of Sea Treasure Trove Estate Sale Oct. 27 at Pelican Place

Sirens of the Sea, a local Women’s Mardi Gras organization is having their Second Annual Treasure Troves Estate Sale on Saturday, October 27 at Pelican Place Shopping Center in Gulf Shores from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Treasure Troves are defined as wonderful finds and collectibles. There will be a wide array of decorative items including beautiful vases, serving platters, housewares, lamps, framed artwork, Christmas /Holiday decorations, dishes and much more. Sirens of the Sea support the local community with charitable donations and sponsor an annual scholarship fund to a local high school senior for college tuition. For more information, contact Angela Martin 251-923-6082 or Sylvia Hinson 251-709-9525.