Sirens of Sea Treasure Trove Estate Sale Oct. 27 at Pelican Place

By Angela Martin

Sirens of the Sea, a local Women’s Mardi Gras organization is having their Second Annual “Treasure Troves” Estate Sale. It will be held Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the Pelican Place Shopping Center, Retail Suite #402, next to Dairy Queen in Gulf Shores from 9 a.m. to p.m. “Treasure Troves” are defined as wonderful finds and collectibles. There will be a wide array of decorative items including beautiful vases, serving platters, housewares, lamps, framed artwork, Christmas /Holiday decorations, dishes, furniture and much more. There will be many treasures to select from. Come out and join us. To see pictures of items, go to EstateSales.net. Sirens of the Sea support our local communities with their charitable donations to several local selected charities. Their Annual Sirens Scholarship Fund is awarded to a local high school senior for college tuition. For more information, contact Angela Martin, 251-923-6082 or Sylvia Hinson, 251-709-9525.