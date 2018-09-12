Sirens of the Sea Fall Ball Football Tailgating Party Sept. 21

Countdown To Drawdown. Football Fever is Upon Us and The Sirens of the Sea are making it happen again this year with the 2nd Annual Football Tailgating Drawdown. Back by popular demand, it is going to be held at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf on Friday, September 21. Doors open at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to come out and join the party. Wear your favorite NCAA College or NFL Pro Football team fanfare. The Grand Prize of the night is a hefty $5000.

The band Stormy from Louisiana will light up the night with horns, keyboard and vocals. Food will be catered by Down South BBQ. The Silent Auction is always over the top with a great selection of items to bid on. The Raffle Items this year are a Hotel and Dining Package at Perdido Beach Resort, Gulf Shores Country Club Golf Package and our Famous Local Restaurant Dining Out Package. Raffle tickets are only $2. Sirens of the Sea support our local communities throughout the year. A portion of the proceeds support several selected local charities, previously including Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center (CARE HOUSE). Their Annual Sirens Scholarship Fund is awarded to a local high school senior for college tuition. Tickets are $50 and are on sale now. For more information or tickets, contact Linda Pacatte at 251-402-2218 or Judy Hamby 270-887-9691 or go to Eventbrite.com. (By Angela Martin)