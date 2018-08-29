Sirens of the Sea Football Tailgating Drawdown Sept. 21

Event will include music from Stormy, hefty $5K grand prize

By Angela Martin

The Band Stormy (pictured) will play for the upcoming Sirens of the Sea Drawdown. From Baton Rouge, they are equipped with guitars, keyboard and horns as well as versatile vocals. Their extensive song list will carry you through decades of your favorite music.

Sirens of the Sea, a local women’s Mardi Gras Krewe, are hosting their upcoming Fall Fundraiser, the 2nd Annual “Football Tailgating” Drawdown. It is going to be held at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf on Friday, September 21 starting at 6:00 p.m. The event promises to be a fun filled night. Food will be catered by Down South BBQ.

The Grand Prize is a hefty $5000. The Raffle Items this year are a Hotel and Dining Package at Perdido Beach Resort, Gulf Shores Country Club Golf Package and our Famous “Local Restaurant Dining Out Package”. Raffle tickets are only $2. The Silent Auction will have an array of valuable items to bid on that you will not want to miss. Come out and join us for the biggest island Tailgate Party. Wear their favorite NCAA College or NFL Pro Football team fanfare. Sirens of the Sea support our local communities throughout the year. A portion of the proceeds support several selected local charities, previously including Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center (CARE HOUSE). Their Annual Sirens Scholarship Fund is awarded to a local high school senior for college tuition. Tickets are $50 and are on sale now. For more information or tickets contact Linda Pacatte at 251-402-2218 or Judy Hamby 270-887-9691 or go to Eventbrite.com.