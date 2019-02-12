Sirens of the Sea View From The Top Condo Tour Feb. 23

Visit five elegant condos and help raise money for charity

By Angela Martin

The View From The Top Condo Tour is Saturday, February 23. This is the 11th Annual Condo Tour presented by Sirens of the Sea. This year three of our five geatured condos include a Bel Sole Penthouse, a Yacht Club, and a Phoenix West II Oversized Corner Unit with a 3000 SF Rooftop Balcony. It will be a fabulous day traveling along the Gulf Coast beach road and backwaters visiting the various waterfront views Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Perdido Key have to offer. Tickets are $20.00 and are on sale now at the following locations: Wildflowers in Orange Beach on Canal Road, Coastal Flowers and Design in Gulf Shores on Hwy 59, Beach House Boutique in Gulf Shores at Pelican Place, Cut N Up Salon on Hwy 59 in Gulf Shores. Each Condo will have a Themed Gift Basket valued at over $150. Your Entry Ticket for the 5 Condos includes 5 Raffle Tickets for “5 Chances to Win” one of the Prized Baskets. The Sirens of the Sea, a local Mardi Gras Society, use the proceeds from this fundraiser to support their selected local charities including Gulf Shores High School Scholarship Fund and their annual Mardi Gras activities. Previous recipients of the Sirens donations include CARE HOUSE, Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center and The Tim Tebow Foundation, “A Night to Shine”. Pictured: Judie Hooper, President and Queen along with Past Emblems, Sally O’Donnell and Candy Snedeker.