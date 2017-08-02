Sirens of the Sea Football Tailgating Drawdown is Sept. 15

​Football Season is almost here, so mark your calendar for the Sirens of the Sea Football Tailgating Drawdown. Sirens of the Sea, a local women’s Mardi Gras Krewe, has lots in store for this event. It is their annual fundraiser and promises to be bigger and better than ever. It is going to be held at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf on September 15. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Grand Prize is a hefty $5000. There will be a Silent Auction with many valuable items to bid on. There is also a Raffle with great prizes to win. Raffle Tickets are only $2. The prizes this year include a Crewed Inshore Fishing Package, a Golf Package for 2 and the popular Dining Out Basket. The band STORMY, a full sound 8 piece band from Louisiana will complement the night with horns, keyboard and vocals. Dinner is included and will be catered by Down South BBQ. Everyone is invited to come out and join the Tailgate Party Drawdown and wear their favorite NCAA College or NFL Pro Football team fanfare. Sirens of the Sea support our local communities throughout the year. A portion of the proceeds support several selected local charities, and previously include Sea, Sand and Stars Science Center. Their Annual Sirens Scholarship Fund is awarded to a local high school senior for college tuition. Tickets are $50 and are now on sale. For more information or tickets contact Linda Pacatte at 251-402-2218 or Judy Hamby 270-887-9691 or any Siren member.

Pictured: Sirens (left to right) Judie Hooper, Dot Bailey, Marcia Middlebrooks, Nancy Pickering, Deb Windham, Ann Morrison, and Jennifer McEvoy