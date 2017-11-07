Sirens of the Sea Treasure Troves Estate Sale Nov. 11

Sirens of the Sea, a local women’s Mardi Gras organization is having their First Annual Treasure Troves Estate Sale on Saturday, November 11 at Pelican Place Shopping Center, Retail Suite #148 in Gulf Shores from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Treasure Troves are defined as wonderful finds and collectibles. There will be a wide array of decorative items including beautiful vases, serving platters, housewares, lamps, framed artwork, Christmas /Holiday decorations, and dishes. There will also be ball gowns, furniture, sporting equipment and much more! There will be many treasures to select from. Come out and join us. Sirens of the Sea support our local communities with their charitable donations to several local selected charities. Their Annual Sirens Scholarship Fund is awarded to a local high school senior for college tuition. For more information, contact Angela Martin, 251-923-6082 or Sylvia Hinson, 251-709-9525.