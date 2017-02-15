Sirens of the Sea View From The Top condo tour is Feb. 17

The Sirens of the Sea Mardi Gras krewe will present its ninth annual condo tour, “A View from the Top”, on Friday, February 17, 2017 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased at the following locations: Wildflowers on Canal Road in Orange Beach, Orange Beach Pack & Mail in Winn Dixie Shopping Center, Beach House Boutique in Gulf Shores at Pelican Place, and Jubilee Apparel & Gifts in Gulf Shores at Pelican Place. Condos on tour are Mustique in Gulf Shores, Caribe House II (Units One and Two) in Gulf Shores, Bella Luna in Orange Beach, La Serena on Perdido Key, and The Yacht Club in Orange Beach. Sirens of the Sea use the proceeds from this fundraiser to support their selected local charities which include Gulf Shores High School Scholarship Fund; Sand, Sea, and Stars Science and Nature Center; and annual Mardi Gras activities. For more information, please contact Angela Martin at 251-923-6082 or Judie Hooper at 760-685-2809. Pictured: Judie Hooper, Ticket Chair and Angela Martin, Chair.​