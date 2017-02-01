Sirens of the Sea View From The Top condo tour slated Feb. 17

By Angela Martin

New developments for “A View From The Top” Condo Tour on February 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The condos have been selected and it is a great lineup of beautiful waterfront properties. They include Mustique in Gulf Shores, overlooking Little Lagoon and the Gulf; Caribe House II in Gulf Shores, a beachfront duplex; Bella Luna Penthouse, views of Ole River and the Gulf; The Yacht Club in Orange Beach and La Serena in Perdido Key, FL.

Tickets are $20 and are on sale at the following locations: Wildflowers in Orange Beach on Canal Road, Orange Beach Pack & Mail in Winn Dixie Shopping Center, Beach House Boutique in Gulf Shores at Pelican Place and Jubilee Apparel & Gifts in Gulf Shores at Pelican Place. Tickets can also be purchased from any Siren member. Each ticket includes 5 raffle tickets to be used on a chance to win one of the fabulous gift baskets valued at over $200. They will be located in each condo.

This fun filled day is presented to you by The Sirens of the Sea Mardi Gras krewe. Start at any condo listed on your ticket and travel along the Gulf coast and enjoy the views and the creative professional décor of each condo.

The Sirens of the Sea use the proceeds from this fundraiser to support their selected local charities including Gulf Shores High School Scholarship Fund, Sand, Sea and Stars Science and Nature Center and annual Mardi Gras activities. For more information, contact Angela Martin, 251-923-6082 or Judie Hooper, 760-685-2809. Pictured: Judie Hooper, Ticket Chair and Angela Martin, Co-Chair, View From The Top.