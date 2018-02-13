Sirens View From The Top Condo Tour Feb. 24

The Sirens of the Sea Mardi Gras krewe will present its 10th Annual Condo Tour, “A View from the Top”, on Friday, February 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the following locations: Wildflowers on Canal Road in Orange Beach, Bryant Bank on Canal Road in Orange Beach, Coastal Flowers and Design in Gulf Shores on Highway 59, Beach House Boutique in Gulf Shores at Pelican Place, and Jubilee Apparel & Gifts in Gulf Shores at Pelican Place. Tickets are also available to purchase from any Sirens member. The (pictured) five condos on tour are Phoenix West II, SeaChase, Bella Luna Penthouse, and two Wharf penthouses. Each condo will have a beautiful gift basket valued at over $200 for you to enter your raffle ticket to possibly win (five raffle tickets are included with your ticket). All condos have elevators and are conveniently located in Orange Beach. Sirens of the Sea use the proceeds from this fundraiser to support their selected local charities which include Gulf Shores High School Scholarship Fund; Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center (CARE HOUSE); and their annual Mardi Gras activities.

For more information, please contact Melissa McClure at 502-494-2524 or Gilda Green at 985-290-1111.