Sirens View From The Top Condo Tour slated Feb. 24

The Sirens of the Sea Mardi Gras krewe will present its 10th Annual Condo Tour, “A View from the Top” on Saturday, February 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is a fun filled day for both locals and visitors. Enjoy traveling along the Gulf Coast beach road and backwaters visiting the various waterfront views that Gulf Shores and Orange Beach have to offer from five elegant condos.

Tickets are $20 and go on sale January 30t at the following locations: Wildflowers in Orange Beach on Canal Road, Coastal Flowers and Design in Gulf Shores on Hwy 59, Beach House Boutique in Gulf Shores at Pelican Place, Jubilee Apparel & Gifts in Gulf Shores at Pelican Place, and Bryant Bank in Orange Beach on Canal Road.

The Sirens of the Sea use the proceeds from this fundraiser to support their selected local charities including Gulf Shores High School Scholarship Fund, and CARE HOUSE (Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center), and their annual Mardi Gras activities. For more information, contact Melissa McClure, 502-494-2524 or Gilda Green, 985-290-1111.

Pictured: Jennifer McEvoy, VP, Ways and Means, and Angela Martin, President/Queen.