Slots available for Brent Burns Rhine River Cruise 2019

Friends of Pleasure Island based entertainer Brent Burns will be getting off the bus and on a ship for his 2019 European tour. Scheduled June 24-July 1, 2019, the Brent Burns Rhine River Cruise will start in Amsterdam and end in Zurich. It has already drawn interest from 46 fellow travelers. The cruise also includes stops in Cologne, Koblenz, Mannheim-Heidelberg, Kehl-Strasbourg and Breisach. Tour packages start at $2,985 per person. For more info, call Dana Flowers at 405-664-1131.

Burns (pictured) has already led tours of Ireland and Scotland, and he will lead a group on a sold out bus tour of Italy this September. Of course, the local troubadour will bring his guitar and entertain during the trip. Collaborating songwriters Gary Phillips and Bill Whyte have joined him in the past.

“The interest in this one has already been amazing, We have 46 people signed up and we just announced it this week,’’ he said. “I think a lot of people have had a pent up desire to do this sort of thing. Back in the day, all major commerce revolved around the rivers. We will see lots of history. I’m looking forward to sitting on a balcony with a glass of wine and taking it all in.’’

The Emerald Cruise Line ship holds 169 people and has a stellar reputation in the industry. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we ended up with 80 people on the tour,’’ Burns said.

A twice wounded Vietnam vet and Purple Heart recipient, Brent scored his first hit with a song he wrote in response to the 1979 oil shortage. Cheaper Crude or No More Food sold 200,000 copies the first day it was released. In 2008, Burns won three awards in the first ever Trop Rock Music Gala and he has continued to collect Trop Rock awards, including twice winning Best CD and Best Song in the same year. He also plays numerous benefits and donates a portion of every CD he sells to charities. He plays happy hour gigs every Mon. at LuLu’s and every Wed. at Fin & Fork.