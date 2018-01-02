Smithsonian Water/Ways exhibition at Five Rivers Delta Resource Center through Jan. 6

The Smithsonian’s Water/Ways exhibition will be on display at the Five Rivers Delta Resource Center located on the Mobile Causeway in Spanish Fort through Jan. 6. This exhibit examines water as an environmental necessity and an important cultural element. School field trips are scheduled during the 9 a.m.-1 p.m. window, so a great time for families and snowbirds to visit the free exhibit and avoid the crowds is in the afternoon. Groups can reserve a tour of the exhibit by vising the Five Rivers website. The 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center is located at 30945 5 Rivers Blvd. in Spanish Fort. Call 251-625-0814 for more info.