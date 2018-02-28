Snook Youth Club celebrates Black History Month

On February 9, Snook Youth Club of Foley students Kamora and Jakarri Garrett along with our African Drums teacher Mr. Poleon Williams, performed with South Side Baptist Church for a Black History Month Program. It was a beautiful performance, involving South Side historical skit and praise dancers and The Snook Youth Club with their poem recital, African percussions and a vocal solo. The kids were happy to be a part of the program. Teachers and parents were proud to see them engaged and helping the community to celebrate Black History month.