Snowbird New February 15th-March 1st

Gulf Coast Art Alliance Winter Classes

In the Gallery at 225 East 24th Ave., Gulf Shores. Info: 251-948-2627 or gulfcoastartsalliance@gmail.com or gulfcoastartsalliance.com. • Beginning Oil Painting, Joanne Hall, Feb. 2-March 9, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., $175.00 (supply list available at www.gulfcoastartsalliance.com) • Mardi Gras Beads Crafts, Feb. 18, 10-11:00 a.m.

G.S. & O.B. Tourism Welcome Center Snowbird Lectures/Showcases

The Orange Beach and Gulf Shores Welcome Centers will host a series of free educational showcasing and lecture series highlighting military history, nature and local artisans. The lectures are approximately 30 minutes. Visit our showcasings anytime during the 2-hour window from 10 a.m. ‘til noon. Note: This schedule is subject to change.

Showcases

Between 10 a.m. And Noon – O.B. Welcome Center

(23685 Perdido Beach Blvd.)

– Pastel painting Tommy Vogel of Gulf Coast Arts Alliance Wed. 2-15

– TBA Natasha Stowers of Gulf Coast Exploreum Thurs. 2-16

– Weaving a bias square Celia Dionne of Clara’s Loom Mon. 2-20

– Hand building turtles Steve Dark of Pottery Central Tues. 2-21

Lectures

2 p.m. – Gulf Shores Welcome Center

(3459 Gulf Shores Pkwy.)

– Dylan Tucker Fort Morgan State Historic Site Wed. 2-15

– Brittany Peterson Birds of Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge Thurs. 2-16

– Randy and Susan Boggs (The state of fishery in the Gulf of Mexico) Reel Surprise Charters Fri. 2-17

– Coletta Bailey (Handmade laces) Baldwin County Heritage Museum Mon. 2-20

– Michael Dorie Wild Eco Tours Tues. 2-21

– Wade Stevens Orange Beach Wildlife Rescue Center Wed. 2-22

– Dina Linn (Preserving heritage through family heirlooms) National Museum of Naval Aviation Thurs. 2-23

– Jim and Julie Shamburger (Craft beer) Big Beach Brewery Fri. 2-24

Free Winter Walks & Talks at Bon Secour Wildlife Refuge

By Brittany Petersen

The Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge has announced their Winter 2017 Walks and Talks to be held in February and March.

As in years past the Refuge will be offering guided birding tours of Jeff Friend trail on Tuesdays, and on Gator Lake trail (various days), as well as the very popular Dynamic Dunes tour.

New this year, are two fascinating and informative talks to be held at the Ft. Morgan VFD at 12105State Highway 180 (Ft. Morgan Rd.). The talk on the Legacy of Little Lagoon will be offered March 13 at 9 a.m. The talk on Marine Ecosystems will be held March 9 and 16, at 10 a.m.

These are very popular events and reservations are required. The guided tours are limited to 12 people and the talks are limited to 24 people. 24-hours’ notice is asked if you must cancel. Please call the Refuge office at 251-540-7720 to book a walk or a talk, or drop into the office at 12295 State Highway 180 between 9 am and 2 pm Monday thru Friday. Dates and times will also be available on the Refuge’s website fws.gov/bonsecour or their Facebook page.

Welcome Wednesdays at Flora-Bama

Welcome Wednesdays potluck lunches are back at the Flora-Bama through March 1. The weekly lunch features live music, followed by drawings for goods, services and merchandise compliments of the Flora-Bama and local businesses. Music begins at 11 a.m. The 1 p.m. buffet is $3 per person or free for those bringing a side dish. The Flora-Bama is located directly on the Gulf of Mexico at the Florida-Alabama state line.

Snowbird Craft Shows

– Craft Show on Monday, February 20 from 10-2 in the activity room at Grand Pointe condo, 27284 Perdido Beach Blvd., Orange Beach.

– Art &Craft Show; Phoenix V; Feb 22, 9 to 1; submitted by Ann Morris.

– The Best Art Show On The Beach is Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. ‘til 1 p.m. in the basement of Phoenix East. It’s a Snowbird display of their paintings and cards. For more info, call 419-769-2199.

– The annual Beach Club Art and Craft sale is Friday, February 24 from 9am to 1pm. All items are handmade and range from art work, pine needle baskets, needle work, knitting, wood turnings and much more. If interested in reserving a table contact Marie Gravatt 314-805-2370. Proceeds from the table rental goes to the Fort Morgan Fire Dept. Cost per table is $15.

Indiana

By Becky Chatham-Heidenreich

All IN Snowbirds are cordially invited to our breakfast buffet at the Event Center at Cosmos Courtyard behind the Buzcatz Coffee Shop on the second and fourth Thursday of Jan., February, and the second Thursday of March. The cost is $9.50 per person. You may want to join the club also at $2.50 per person to receive a list of members and be in on all the fun we have. Doors open at 7:30 and breakfast at 8:00am. Speakers : February 9th breakfast Mike Healey-History of Baldwin agriculture and beekeeping.

February 23 breakfast-Patti Hall from the zoo. March 9th-Dr. James Stinebaugh – cardiologist at Indianapolis, IN

Golf Outing at Timber Creek Golf Club will be Feb. 20. If you did not sign up for the next breakfast, please call Jan Pell at (317)914-5832.

Elk Rapids

Elk Rapids breakfast the first Saturday in February and March at Hazel’s in Orange Beach at 9 a.m.

Yooper Snowbird Luncheon

The 34th Annual Michigan (Upper Peninsula) “YOOPER” Snowbird Luncheon will be held on Friday, February 24 beginning at 11 a.m. at Hazel’s in Orange Beach. You will have your choice of the buffet luncheon or ordering off the menu. This is a gathering for all Michigan U.P. folks (past and present) and friends of the U.P. No need to call, just come and enjoy a meal and visiting with your “YOOPER” friends. Call Gary Boushelle 989-387-0332 with questions.

Michele’s Hope fundraiser

By Sally McKinney

The Gift of Hope will be held on Monday, Feb. 20 at the Orange Beach Community Center, and will feature Swayback, providing music from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. The event will benefit Michele’s Hope, an organization that awards grants to non-profit, Christian-based organizations that provide direct services to individuals and families in need. This year the organization will award $20,000 in grants to 11 Baldwin County organizations.

Tickets are $25 each and include dinner and two adult beverages. They may be purchased at St. Thomas-by-the-Sea Catholic Church in Orange Beach, Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and Geez Louise in Gulf Shores. Tickets may also be purchased from Jeanne Franz, (251) 968-5268, Linda Cate Whiten, (251) 752-5366 or Sally McKinney, (251) 961-2620.

G.S. Senior Sports Challenge Results

By Abby Rhodes

The City of Gulf Shores has been hosting the Senior Sports Challenge since 2000. This year there were over 100 participants registered for the Senior Sports Challenge. Thank you to all that participated and congratulations to the top finishers. Thank you to all staff and participants who helped organize and facilitate these events. We look forward to seeing you in 2018!

Softball: 1st Place Team – Dennis Drosner

Cy Myers, Ed Judt, Steve Valerio, David Hackney, Bob Rickard, Scott Seebach, John Ard, Pete Cesere. 2nd Place Team – Randy Frith, Ben Moore, Steve Wilson, Bill Livingston, Troy LeBlanc, Harold Wilsey, Jim Hegstrom, John McCabe, Tommy Dichara.

Volleyball: 1st Place Team – John Eyer, Ric Stevenson, Randy Frith, Pam Livingston

Kathy Stevenson, J.R. Bedel, Douglas Phelps, Pam Sturm. 2nd Place Team – Richard Kronenberger, Jeff Schroeder, Greg Zulewski, Steven Wilson, Linda Schroeder, Loretta Young, Mike Ford, Jim Hegstrom

Horseshoes: 1st Place – Jim Ellison, Stan Jacobs. 2nd Place – Jim Delfosse, Jerry Niemuth. 3rd Place – Don Henschell, John Zimmers.

Pickleball Ladies Tournament: 1st Place,

(pictured) Loretta Young; 2nd Place,

Jeanette Felderman; 3rd Place, Gail Kirby.

Pickleball Men’s A Tournament: 1st Place – Phil Navarro; 2nd Place, Ken Grebel; 3rd Place, Kirk Juffer. Pickleball Men’s B Tournament – 1st Place, Gary Brinkmeier; 2nd Place, Johnny Touchstone; 3rd Place, Gary Stark.

Pickleball Mixed Doubles Tournament: 1st Place, Carolyn Keesor & Stuart Mathis; 2nd Place, Jill Borman & Jim Borman; 3rd Place, Kim Grebel & Ken Grebel.

Michigan

By Lynn Wilhelm

– Golf: Monday, February 20th Timber Creek – Mi vs Wi- 10:30 lunch, 12:00 shotgun – Contact is Don Falat 734-925-1982; Wednesday, February 22nd Cotton Creek 12:00 shotgun- Contact is Tom Tylka 517-499-5671; Monday, February 27th Perdido Bay 12:00 shotgun – Contact is Bud Krukowski 251-975-0459

– Ladies Golf: Tuesday – State Park 10:00 am – Contact is Karen Serafin 231-668-2980.

– Next Michigan Club Meeting: February 16th at the Erie Meyer Center, 1930 West 2nd Street, Gulf Shores. Coffee and doughnuts will be served at 9:00 am followed by the meeting at 10:00 am. The entertainment during the meeting will be The Coachmen with Lisa Christian. This is also a food drive meeting.

Fish Flinger Event

– The second annual fish event will be held on Friday, February 24th at the Bywater Bistro under the intercoastal bridge in Gulf Shores. For only a dollar, you get a chance to fling a slimy fish as far as you can. Sign up at meetings or by contacting Thersa Hackman at 574-596-8780

– Michigan Club Luncheon: February 23rd – Villaggio in the Wharf. $16 includes a choice of 4 entrees (lasagna, parmesan chicken, steak, or shrimp alfredo) and all the trimmings. You must purchase a ticket in advance. Call Ed Phillipson 989-621-9755

– Retired Law Enforcement Luncheon

February 23th at the Diner, 2420 E. 2nd Street, Gulf Shores. All retired and former law enforcement officers and their spouses are invited. A Gulf Shores police officer will be the speaker. Call Tom Westgate at 251-967-1999.

– Michigan Club Cruise: To Alaska on Princess Cruises this May, leaving from Michigan. Informational meeting put on by the cruise planner, Ariel Chavez on Febuary 22 at 10 am. at the Hilton Garden Inn conference room at Orange Beach. You can also call Walt Salisbury at 231-450-2192.

– Foot Golf: Due to popular demand, we will have another foot golf outing on Saturday, March 4th at 10:00 at Glen Lakes. Cost $8 and cart (optional) is an additional $11. Breakfast is available at the Glen Lakes club house from 7-10. Cost is 7.50 plus tax. Contact Lynn Wilhelm 251-967-1138 to register.

– Blood Drive: The annual blood drive will be held on Monday, February 27th from 10:00 – 3:00. It will be held at the Gulf Shores Adult Activity Center. A new chairman is needed for next year to keep this valuable event going. If you are interested, please call Chuck Skully at 231-884-3171

– Horseshoes: Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday at Meyer Park (east of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church) in Gulf Shores at 12 noon. Contact is Bill May 251-284-0158.

Run with the locals

Snowbird runners are invited to join the LA Fleet Feet Running club on any of their three weekly social runs. The group meets on Tuesday nights at the Kids Park by the Bodenhamer Recreation Center at 6 p.m. The running group also meets on Monday nights at 6 p.m. at Orange Beach Marina and Wednesday nights at Big Beach Brewery at 5:45 p.m. For more info, visit lafleetfeet.com.

Snowbird Coffee Club

By Larry Cole

The Gulf Shores Men’s Snowbird Coffee Club meets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. for coffee at Gilbey’s Restaurant, 25775 Perdido Beach Blvd. in Orange Beach. Membership information is available at these meetings.

The oldest continually active snowbird club has more than 280 members from 26 states and three Canadian provinces. Besides raising money for local charities, the club holds golf outings, sponsors casino trips and conducts breakfast meetings for members and spouses.

The club also throws horseshoes on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at noon at Meyer Park in Gulf Shores.

Masons Fried Chicken March 4

By Dean Mott

Sonora Masonic Lodge #635 F&AM will hold a fried chicken dinner fundraiser on March 4 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The lodge is located at 202 E. Jackson Street in Summerdale. Adult plates will be $9 and a child’s plate will be $5. The dinners will include chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, cole slaw, green beans and complimentary tea and dessert for dine-in guests. For more information contact Dean Mott at 251-423-7604 or visit the lodge Facebook page or website at Sonora635.net.

Sweet Harmony Chorus

By Pamula K. Rustan

Sweet Harmony Chorus is a group of woman snowbirds and local residence who like to sing woman’s acapella music in the barbershop close harmony style. The Sweet Harmony ladies invite any woman who would enjoy this type of singing to join us. The group meets weekly on Mondays through March from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the choir rehearsal room at the Gulf Shores United Methodist Church at 1900 Gulf Shores Pkwy. For more info, visit sweetharmonychorus.org or call 701-260-0670 or 850-492-9165. Sweet Harmony chorus will be performing at the Haven Assisted Living Center, Gulf Breese Trailer Park on Feb. 25 and the Michigan Club in early March. Join our sisters in song for lots of fun and harmony.

New York

By David Lamberson

Congratulations to 2 of the NYS teams that won second and third prizes for table/team decorations at Trivia night, with themes of Village People (YMCA) and “Frozen.” All four of the NYS teams did well in the trivia competition. The next New York Snowbird luncheon will be Thursday, February 23rd, at Ginny Lane restaurant in Orange Beach at the Wharf. We will gather for registration and social time starting at 11AM, lunch will follow at 11:30AM. We order from a special menu and have separate checks. $1 per person is collected at registration to cover luncheon expenses and be part of our donations back to the community at the end of the Snowbird season. A 50/50 raffle and a blanket raffle also generate dollars for community donations. Our speaker for Thursday, February 23rd will be Bailey Keenon, Miss Hoover, and contestant in the Miss Alabama contest. For reservations, please call Lennie 251-923-0581, or Nancy 251-923-0449 or e-mail nysnowbirds@gmail.com no later than February 20. There will be one more luncheon this season on March 9th. Plan on joining us on 2/23/17 to welcome Frank and Tracy Panczyszyn back from travels to South America, enjoy a great lunch, hear an interesting speaker, possibly win one of the many door prizes and meet with other NY snowbirds.

Ohio

By Mary Zaye

Ohio Snowbird Club activities have begun. Breakfast meetings have been great fun so far. The remaining dates forbreakfast are Feb. 15 and March 1. We meet at Cayman Grill, 26189 Canal Rd. Doors open at 8:00 AM and breakfast will be served around 9:00. PLEASE RSVP to Sharon at 419-769-2199 by the Sunday afternoon before each breakfast so the restaurant has an accurate count for food preparation. Programs for the remaining breakfasts are as follows: 2/15, Scott Fuller, Manager, Jack Edwards International Airport, 3/1-Steve Jones, GS Council Member with updates on GS Progress.

Missouri

By Carol Keppler

Missouri Snowbirds meet the first and third of Wednesday of each month at Phoenix V at 9:00 AM and welcomes all Missouri visitors and friends. Breakfast gatherings take place the second and fourth Wednesday at Perdido Beach Resort at 9:00 AM. Come visit and discover the fun events planned for this Snowbird season.

For more information regarding upcoming activities, please visit our website at mosnowbirds.org. Come meet and make friends with folks from all over Missouri as well as club members from other states who add to our fun group. We hope to see you soon.

Sew Flakes Crafters

Sew flakes, a snowbird and local club for quilters, weavers and crafters,etc., will meet every Tuesday through April 1 at the Harry Roberts Building in Gulf Shores from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome and there is no charge to participate.

The Dakotas

By Joyce Anderson

The Gulf Shores, Alabama based North and South Dakota Snowbird Club meets every second and fourth Tuesday Morning in February; and the second Tuesday morning in March. We gather at Hazel’s Restaurant in Orange Beach at 8:30 a.m. for breakfast with a short meeting to follow at 9:00 a.m. We also hold several other social events throughout the winter season including pot lucks, dinner at local restaurants, etc. While in Gulf Shores we collect food and infant items at our breakfast meetings for the local food pantry. For more information contact, Joyce Anderson at pdinsf@msn.com or call (605) 351-0274.

Illinois

By John James

On February 4th, a team from Illinois won the Friends of the Orange Beach Library Trivia Contest. With a score of 71 (out of 80), they beat the second place team by 4. There were 600 participants (75 tables of 8). The team consisted of John & Phyl James, Karen James, Bob James, Owen & Joellen Anderson and Ron & Dianne Winney. They are already making plans to defend on February 17, 2018! Another Illinois team placed, with 66 points. On February 10th, 176 Illinois Snowbirds and guests enjoyed a breakfast meeting at Cayman Grill (catered by Cosmo’s). Our speaker was Ms. Rio Barlow. proprietor of Island Health Arts in Foley. She described and demonstrated Tai Chi. Our next breakfast will be at Cayman Grill on February 24th. Doors open at 7:30. For reservations call Bruce and Mary Jane Munsell at 251-948-4912 before February 21st.

Senior Snowbird Potluck

The senior snowbirds weekly potluck will run each Thursday thru March 30 at the Gulf Shores Adult Activity Center on Clubhouse Dr. Set-up is 11 a.m. Service at 12:30 p.m. All seniors, visitors and locals are welcome. Bring a dish to serve that will feed eight to 10 people. Suggested dishes are set up on a rotating alphabetical schedule available at each meeting. First timers should call 251-981-6060 for their initial suggested dish. A 50 cent registration fee will be collected at the door to cover drink and table service replenishments

Iowa

By Fran Gruenhaupt

The Iowa Club will meet for breakfast on Wednesday February 22 , 8:30 AM, at the Perdido Beach Resort, 27200 East Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach., AL for the last regularly scheduled winter meeting. Breakfast reservations, $10 per person, can be made on the website, Iowa-Alabamagulfcoastsnowbirds.org (preferred), or by calling Shari DeCook, 641-521-0929 or Sharon Hesselmann, 563-357-2721. Another informal breakfast gathering for Iowans and guests will be held in early March with the date, time, and location to be announced through the website.

At the Feb. 8th Breakfast a crowd of 232 Iowa-Alabama Snowbirds enjoyed a presentation by Freda and Jim Sojka, owners of the Columbus Junction, Iowa company that developed Bug Soother, an all natural product that golfers and others have found useful to keep away the gnats and other bugs.

With Co-Presidents Steve and Chris Hedlund presiding at the breakfast, door prizes were awarded and a 50/50 drawing was held. Many new members and visitors were introduced.

The final cocktail party will be held on Friday, February 24, 5-7PM at the Caribe, Building C, 28103 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach. No RSVP is required. Bring an appetizer dish to share and your own beverage. Many door prizes will be awarded during the social evening. There is no membership fee to join and all Iowans and their guests are welcome at all club events. Golfers are invited to join the Iowa Snowbirds Golf outings to play different courses at reasonable rates. During the month of February there are scheduled outings in the Gulf Shores area with one outing in March. You do not have to be an Iowan to play with the Iowa Snowbirds as couples, and men’s and women’s groups are welcome. If interested, call the following: Bob Matheson, 641-521-5131, Paul Stemmerman, 319-290-1909, or Don Brown at The Caribe, or sign up through the website, iowa-alabamagulfcoastsnowbirds.org .

Minnesota

By Mary Lou Voelk

The Minnesota Snowbird Club meets each Tuesday for an informational breakfast through mid March at the Cayman Grill located on 26189 Canal Rd., Orange Beach. For directions: caymangrill.com. Reservations are not required. Doors open at 8 a.m.; breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Cost: $9, includes tax and tip. Cash or check only. We cannot accept bills over $20. Food donations and/or cash are gratefully accepted at each meeting for the Christian Service Center, the dedicated project of the MN Club. For information regarding upcoming events, golf tee times, or a contact number log onto the Minnesota Club website: mnal.org.

O.B. Library Winter Lectures

The Orange Beach Public Library will be hosting a series of presentations every Thursday through February. These presentations are open to the public, and are free of charge. All programs will take place at the Senior Center, next to the library, and will start at 6 p.m. and last for approximately one hour. For more info, email: dmcdowell@cityoforangebeach.com or call 251-981-2923. The presentations will be held at the Orange Beach Senior Activity Center (adjacent to the library) at 26251 Canal Rd.

Schedule

• February 16 – Creek War by Robert Thrower.

• February 23 – I’m Lost Again! (Author Talk) by Robert Buckley.

Retired Law Enforcement Lunch

The annual Snowbird Law Enforcement luncheon will be held on February 23 at noon at The Diner on East 2nd St., Gulf Shores. All retired and former law enforcement officers and their spouses are invited. A Gulf Shores police officer will be the speaker. Please contact Tom Westgate at 251-967-1999 for more info.

Canadian Snowbird Lunch Feb. 21

The Canadian Snowbird lunch will be held at Ginny Lane’s located at the Wharf in Orange Beach on Tuesday February 21 at 1 p.m. If you wish to attend please contact Neil and Marlene Wannamaker at 251-271-0222.

Plantation Church Services

Plantation Church services especially for Snowbirds will be held every Sunday at 9 a.m. in the Bldg #4 Conference Room at The Plantation Resort in Ft. Morgan. The services will continue through the end of March. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Kent Gerber (Chaplain) at 336-529-2372.

Cane Chair Auction March 4

Winter residents of the Rainbow Plantation RV park on CR 28 (5m West of AL 59) in Summerdale, as one of its activities , reefurbishes cane chairs using the 7 step process and auctions the chairs for charity auction. This year we are opening the Charity auction to the public.

The proceeds from the auction go to CARE, which stands for Continuing Assistance for Retired Escapees. Escapees is an RVing group. CARE is an RVers Adult Day Care.

This year’s non-fee charity auction will be held on March 4, with inspection of the chairs from 1:30 to 2 p.m. and the auction beginning at 2 p.m. in the clubhouse of the Rainbow Plantation located at 14301 CR 28 in Summerdale.

Around 30-35 chairs will be offered for the auction. Chairs are auctioned as is. For more info, call 251-988-8132.

GSUMC Coffee Programs

The Snowbird Coffee Schedule @ Gulf Shores United Methodist Church. Every Tuesday, Doors open at 9 a.m.; program begins at 9:30 a.m. in Auditorium Bldg B. Feb. 21 – Four Winds Barbershop; Mar. 7 – Offshore Oil & Gas Exploration & the Impact on AL Gulf Coast.

Wisconsin

By Nancy Durgin

The WI Sno-bird Club met Wednesday, January 18, at Orange Beach Event Center (OBEC) with 328 members in attendance. The Gulf Shores Jr. ROTC opened our meeting with the presentation of the flags. Mayor Tony Kennon answered questions from the group. Our next meeting will be THURSDAY, February 2, also at OBEC. Note the change of DAY! We begin with coffee and donuts at 8:30 am and the meeting starts at 9 am. We collect Boxtops for Education, Nestle water bottle labels, Campbell soup labels, pop-tops, empty printer ink cartridges, motel-size toiletries and manufacturer’s coupons.

Join us to sign up for golf, breakfasts, picnic, day trips and volunteer activities. We offer book/puzzle exchanges and door prizes. Come see who else is here from your area of WI. For more information contact Kenn at (251) 967-2463 OR wissnobirds@yahoo.com.

Saturday, Feb 4 – 11 am – BRAT FEST at Erie Meyer Center – benefits 3 Fire Dept.; Saturday, Feb 4 – 5 pm – TRIVIA NIGHT at OBEC – benefits 2 libraries; Wednesday, Feb 8 – 8:30 am – Breakfast – RSVP; Tuesday, Feb 14 – 1 pm – BOWLING for charity – 1 pm at Gulf Bowl in Foley; Wednesday, Feb 15 – 11:30 am – picnic at Orange Beach Community Center – RSVP; Thursday, Feb 16 – 9 am – Golf Scramble at GlenLakes – Baldwin County Heritage Museum benefit; Friday, Feb 17 – LOW COUNTRY BOIL – RSVP – benefits Gulf Coast Zoo; Saturday, Feb 18 – Dog Track trip – RSVP.

‘Bama Founders Series Every Mon.

Flora-Bama founder and co-owner Joe Gilchrist has organized a series of Monday afternoon (noon ‘til 3:45 p.m.) shows at the lounge on the Al-Fl state line to expose visiting snowbirds to the musicians that helped him build the local institution into the world renowned roadhouse that it is today. There is no cover charge for the shows, and each of the headliners Gilchrist has booked will probably bring old musician friends with them.

“It’s sad that a lot of the Snowbirds that used to come here 20 years ago to see their favorites when they were in their 70’s are gone now,’’ Gilchrist said. “I know I’ve lost all kinds of friends.’’

The Founders & Legends line-up: Feb. 6 – J. Hawkins & Friends; Feb. 13 – Donna Slater (founder of Jezebel’s Chillin), Larry T. Wilson & Friends; Feb. 20 – Gove Scrivenor & Friends; Feb. 27 – Rick Whaley & Friends; March 6 – Ken Lambert & Friends; March 13 – Wrap up Jam.

Gilchrist said the “possible-probables’’ joining the headlining legends will include the likes of LeaAnn Creswell, John Joiner, Ray Smith, Darrell Roberts, Cathy Pace, Nick Branch. The Flora-Bama is located on Perdido Key Dr. directly on the Gulf of Mexico at the Florida-Alabama border.