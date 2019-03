Snowbird Bridge Bridge: every Wednesday at 10:30 at The Dinner, $1.00 donation. Beginners are welcome.Call 251-968-8400. Ask for Mary or Bill.

Ohio

By Barbara Chandler

• FEB 27 – POTLUCK AT PHOENIX 5 24400 Perdido Beach Blvd (Beach Rd 182), Orange Beach. Bring a side dish or dessert. Fried chicken will be provided.

• MAR 6 – LUNCH AT LUNA’S RESTAURANT Canal Rd., Orange Beach. 11:45am. Farewell lunch. Signup sheet will be available at the February 6th Breakfast meeting.

Iowa

By Fran Gruenhaupt

Iowans and friends are invited to attend an informal Iowa Breakfast on Tuesday, March 5, 8:30am at Luna’s, 25689 Canal Rd., Orange Beach for a social time and a $10.50 buffet breakfast. Reservations MUST be made by Thursday, Feb.28, on the website, Iowa-Alabamagulfcoastsnowbirds.org (preferred), or by calling Shari DeCook, 641-521-0929 or Sharon Hesselmann, 563-357-2721.

The final regular breakfast meeting of the Iowa club was held on February 19 with 255 members in attendance. It was announced that donations to local charitable organizations will be made from the remainder of the 50/50 funds.

Plans for the 2019-20 Snowbird events were announced. Breakfasts for 2020 are scheduled at the Perdido Beach Resort on Wednesdays, January 8 and 22 and February 5 and 19. Social cocktail parties will be Fridays, January 17 and February 21. The website will have updated information as these plans develop. The Iowa golf outings are now being scheduled and will be on the website before snowbirds return in the fall.

Pennsylvania

By Rich Smith

The Pennsylvania Snowbird Club meets for breakfast on Wednesdays at 8:00 am at the Buzzcats Restaurant on Canal Road in Orange Beach. Our remaining 2019 breakfasts are Feb 27 and March 6 & 13. Present and former Pennsylvanians are welcomed to join in any and all of our club activities. For additional information please contact Rich Smith, 484-264-1394.

Michigan

By Lynn Wilhelm

The end of the snowbird season is approaching quickly but there are still many more events to enjoy. You need to sign up right away if you want to participate in lunch at the Hangout on Thursday the 28th. Cost is $14 and includes the meal, a beverage, tax and gratuity. Call Walt Salisbury at 231-450-2192 if interested. Also call Walt if you want to go to the volunteer luncheon at Playa on March 7th. The remainder of the golf outings for the year include:

Monday 2-25 at Kiva Dunes. The 11:00 shotgun costs $59. Call Tom Kelly at 251-948-4446. Wednesday 2-27 at Gulf Shores Golf Club. Tee-times start at 10:02. Cost is $45 + tax. Call Tom Tylka at 517-499-5671. Monday, 3-4 at Soldier’s Creek. The 12:00 shotgun costs $45. Call John McIntyre at 989-392-5190. Wednesday, 3-6 at Glen Lakes. The 12:00 shotgun is $37.50. Call Dina Lehman at 517-983-8225. Friday, 3-8 at Rock Creek. The 12:00 shotgun costs $42. Call John McIntyre a t989-392-5190. Monday, 3-11 at Marcus Pointe. Cost for the 12:00 shotgun is $35. Contact Ken Wilhelm at 251-967-1138. Wednesday, 3-13 at Peninsula. Tee times start at 10:32. Cost is $59. Call Nancy Grebe at 586-295-4345.

Ladies Golf meets every Tuesday at Glen Lakes through March 12th. Be there at 9:30 for pairings. The group will not meet on March 5th because of the Mardi Gras parades.

The last foot golf outing of the year will be held Saturday, March 2nd at 10:00. Call Lynn Wilhelm at 251-967-1138 or Kyle Cruse at 517-243-7054 to sign up.

The last board meeting will be held on Monday, March 4th at St. Andrews Church at 10:00. You do not need to be a current board member to attend. If you’d like to become more involved or see what happens to keep our club active, please come. Meetings are usually over by noon.

The last Michigan Club Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 7th at the Meyer center. This meeting is a clean-out-your-pantry food drive. Non-perishable foods, toilet paper, paper towels and any unopened personal products like shampoos and lotions are all welcome. Coffee is at 9:00 with the meeting starting at 10:00

The Flora Bama Mullet toss is world famous, but the Michigan Club has their own “Fish Fling” on Saturday, March 9th. It will be at Delta Blue, right under the intercoastal bridge in Gulf Shores. Fish flinging, fun and prizes start at 1. Entry fee is $1. Call Jean Shouder at 231-420-5736. The Michigan Club Picnic will be held at the Orange Beach Community center on Thursday, March 14th at noon. The club provides chicken and drinks. Contact Mike Mezzano at Mikemezzano@ hotmail.com to find out what dish you should bring to share.

Snowbird Singles

By Nancy Durgin

)pen to men and women, our group will meet at Doc’s Seafood, corner of Canal Road and Hwy 161, Orange Beach, at 11:30 am on Monday, March 11. Please come to meet other Snowbird singles. Contact Barb with questions and comments at bionicbarbs@aol.com OR 414-801-0715.

Welcome Wednesdays at ‘Bama

Welcome Wednesdays potluck lunches are back at the Flora-Bama through March 6. The weekly lunch features live music, followed by drawings for goods, services and merchandise compliments of the Flora-Bama and local businesses. Music begins at 11 a.m. The 1 p.m. buffet is $3 per person or free for those bringing a side dish. The Flora-Bama is located directly on the Gulf at the Florida-Alabama state line.

Minnesota

By Nancy Poferl

The Minnesota Snowbirds gather each Tuesday for breakfast at GT’s On The Bay located on 26189 Canal Rd, Orange Beach through March 12. Check the website or FB for changes, if any. New this year : Pre-registration required. Click on “Breakfast Signup” on our website! Doors open 7:30 am; breakfast 8:00 am. Cost: $10, includes tax and tip. More info: mnal.org or the Facebook page @mnalclub.

Illinois

By Dave DeBlauw

The Illinois snowbird club met on Feb 22nd at G T’s on the Bay for their breakfast followed by the regular meeting. After going through the usual meeting agenda it was announced that the March breakfast had to be cancelled due to a lack of the minimum required for G T’s to do a buffet breakfast. It was decided to donate $100 to G T’s wait staff and $200 to the city of Orange Beach and the following amounts of $400 to the Christian Service center, $100 to Mary’s Shelter and $50 to Sea, Sand and Stars. Local merchants donated door prizes in the amounts of $700 to $800 for each of our breakfasts. This is greatly appreciated by the members. The Illinois snowbird club Rockford area summer gathering will be held at the Golden Coral on Perryville Rd on Aug 22nd at 1pm.

New York

By Frank Panczyszyn

All New Yorkers, either snowbirds or locals, and friends are encouraged to check out New York’s luncheon festivities. The last luncheon will be on March 7 at Ginny Lane. They will gather for registration at 11AM, and begin lunch at 1130AM. They will select from a special menu and receive separate checks. $1 per person will be collected at registration. Contact Tracy by text or call 585-748-0133, or email nysnowbirds@gmail. com for moreinfo or to RSVP.

Wisconsin

By Nancy Durgin

The WI Sno-bird Club will meet at the Orange Beach Community Center (OBCC) on Wednesday, March 6, with donuts and coffee before the 9 am meeting begins. Check website for speakers. We have a book/puzzle exchange and collect Boxtops for Education from General Mills cereals and Johnson & Johnson products, empty printer ink cartridges, pop-top rings from soda cans, motel-size toiletries and manufacturer’s coupons. Cards are played EVERY Friday at the Gulf Shores American Legion Post 44 on Hwy 59 from 8:30 am to noon through March. Golf is played at GlenLakes on Mondays. There are several opportunities for volunteer work and other events for participation. Please contact Kenn at 251-967-2463 OR wissnobirds@yahoo .com with questions, suggestions and RSVPs. Be sure your e-mail address is correct for information about locations for monthly summer luncheons in WI. Please drive safely on your way home. See you next winter!

Our schedule: Wednesday, March 6 – 8:30 am – meeting at Orange Beach Community Center (OBCC) (NOTE CHANGE FROM FEB!); Thursday, March 7 – Zoo Fun Day and lunch – RSVP; Wednesday, March 13 – 8:30 am – meeting at OBCC

Wednesdays, March 20, 27, April 3, 10, 17 – breakfast OR lunch – TBA; Sunday, April 21 – EASTER DINNER – OBCC – 12:30 pm social hour followed by 2 pm meal – bring dish to pass.

Snowbird Cribbage

Through March 8, Snowbirds will be gathering to play Cribbage every Friday. Sign up starts at 12:30 pm and play begins at 1 pm at the Gulf Shores American Legion, Post 44, 6781 AL-59. For additional information contact Barbara Beamish at 989-464-8605. All Cribbage players are welcome.

Indiana

By Becky Chatham-Heidenreich

When: Breakfast and meetings on the 2nd & 4th Thursday of Feb. and the first Thursday of March; Where: Luna Event Center on Canal Rd.; Membership: $2.50 per person and is open to all persons with roots in IN; Breakfast is $10. On March 7.

The Dakotas

By Joyce Anderson

The Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama, based North and South Dakota Snowbird Club meet for the final time on March 12. We gather at Luna’s Eat & Drink, 25753 Canel Road, Orange Beach, at 8:30 a.m. Info: 605-351-0274.

, we will have Mike and Marcia Forrester; volunteers at the National Naval Aviation Museum. If you wish to attend any meeting contact Jan Pell (317)914-5832 at least days before the day of breakfast and the same for the luncheon or call Becky Heidenreich (260)760-5130. Please watch for a new rooster of the 2019 membership emailed in March. We also have Facebook IN snowbird club, with information about the club.