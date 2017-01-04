SnowBird News

Snowbird Singles

The Snowbird Singles Group will meet at Hazels in Orange Beach on Monday January 9 at 9:30 a.m. Ladies and gentlemen are welcome to attend as well as local singles.

Plantation Church Services

Plantation Church services especially for Snowbirds will be held every Sunday at 9 a.m. in the Bldg #4 Conference Room at The Plantation Resort in Ft. Morgan. The services will continue through the end of March. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Kent Gerber (Chaplain) at 336-529-2372.

Cane Chair Auction March 4

Winter residents of the Rainbow Plantation RV park on CR 28 (5m West of AL 59) in Summerdale, as one of its activities , reefurbishes cane chairs using the 7 step process and auctions the chairs for charity auction. This year we are opening the Charity auction to the public.

The proceeds from the auction go to CARE, which stands for Continuing Assistance for Retired Escapees. Escapees is an RVing group. CARE is an RVers Adult Day Care.

This year’s non-fee charity auction will be held on March 4, with inspection of the chairs from 1:30 to 2 p.m. and the auction beginning at 2 p.m. in the clubhouse of the Rainbow Plantation located at 14301 CR 28 in Summerdale.

Around 30-35 chairs will be offered for the auction. Chairs are auctioned as is. For more info, call 251-988-8132.

Iowa

By Fran Gruenhaupt

Iowa Snowbirds invite all Iowans and guests to attend their breakfasts and the cocktail parties held during January through early March 2017.

Iowa Snowbird Club Co-Presidents, Steve and Chris Hedlund, have set the Snowbird breakfasts for the second and fourth Wednesdays in January and February. They will be held at the Perdido Beach Resort, 27200 East Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach on January 11 and 25 and February 8 and 22, $10 per person. Reservations can be made on the website, Iowa-Alabamagulfcoastsnowbirds.org (preferred), or by calling Shari DeCook, 641-521-0929 or Sharon Hesselmann, 563-357-2721.

Door prizes are awarded and a 50/50 drawing held at each breakfast. While in the Gulf communities, the Iowa club members donate to various local charities such as the zoo, libraries, fire departments, and others through their activities. Chairmen of these fundraising events will review the 2017 plans and will sign up volunteers to assist in the activities.There is no membership fee and all Iowans and their guests are welcome at all club events.

Cocktail Parties are scheduled on Fridays, January 27 and February 24, 5-7PM at the Caribe, Building C, 28103 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach. No RSVP is required. Bring a dish to share and your own beverage.

Golf outings for the Iowa-Alabama Snowbirds begin January 4. Sign up has started on the website and Iowans and guests are encouraged to note the other events that begin in early January, 2017.

Club members may check the website, iowa-alabamagulfcoastsnowbirds.org for updates and a listing of activities available in the Gulf area. All golf outing sign-ups for 2017 will be through the website.

Minnesota

By Mary Lou Voelk

The Minnesota Snowbird Club meets each Tuesday for an informational breakfast, January through mid March at the Cayman Grill located on 26189 Canal Rd., Orange Beach. For directions: caymangrill.com. Reservations are not required. Doors open at 8 a.m.; breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Cost: $9, includes tax and tip. Cash or check only. We cannot accept bills over $20. Food donations and/or cash are gratefully accepted at each meeting for the Christian Service Center, the dedicated project of the MN Club.

For information regarding upcoming events, golf tee times, or a contact number log onto the Minnesota Club website: mnal.org

Sweet Harmony Chorus

By Pamula K. Rustan

Sweet Harmony Chorus is a group of woman snowbirds and local residence who like to sing woman’s acapella music in the barbershop close harmony style. The Sweet Harmony ladies invite any woman who would enjoy this type of singing to join us. The group meets weekly on Mondays through March from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. They meet in the choir rehearsal room at the Gulf Shores United Methodist Church at 1900 Gulf Shores Pkwy.

For more information on the Sweet Harmony Chorus, visit sweetharmonychorus.org or call 701-260-0670 or 850-492-9165.

Sweet Harmony chorus will be performing at the Haven Assisted Living Center, Gulf Breese Trailer Park on Feb. 25 and the Michigan Club in early March. Join our sisters in song for lots of fun and harmony.

Sew Flakes Crafters

Sew flakes, a snowbird and local club for quilters, weavers, pine needle basket makers, crafters,etc., will meet every Tuesday through April 1 at the Harry Roberts Building in Gulf Shores from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome and there is no charge to participate.

Wisconsin

By Nancy Durgin

The WI Sno-birds will meet on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at the Orange Beach Event Center (OBEC) west of the Wharf at 8:30 am for coffee and donuts and 9 am meeting. Remember to wear your name tags!

We have a puzzle/book exchange and collect the following items: motel-size toiletries, empty printer cartridges, manufacturer coupons and labels from Campbell soup, Nestle water bottles and Boxtops for Education. Cards are played every Friday at the Harry Roberts Senior Center in Gulf Shores from 9 am to noon.

Members can sign up for golf, casino trips, monthly lunches and the January potluck. Volunteers help at Ecumenical Ministries, Baldwin County Heritage Museum in Elberta and the Gulf Coast Zoo. Our next meeting will be Wednesday, January 18 at the OBEC also. The Gulf Shores Pancake Breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, January 28, to benefit the Fire Department.

Indiana

By Jan Pell

Welcome Indiana Snowbirds. Our first meeting will be held Thursday, January 12 at the Event Center at Cosmo’s, located at 25753 Canal Rd. in Orange Beach. This is a change from last year. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m., with breakfast at 8 a.m. The cost of breakfast will be $9.50 per person ($19 per couple). If you have not made a reservation for the breakfast, please call me at 317-914-5832 and let me know how many people will be in your party. We look forward to seeing everyone.

The Dakotas

By Joyce Anderson

The Gulf Shores, Alabama based North and South Dakota Snowbird Club meets every second and fourth Tuesday Morning in January and February; and the second Tuesday morning in March. We gather at Hazel’s Restaurant in Orange Beach at 8:30 a.m. for breakfast with a short meeting to follow at 9:00 a.m. We also hold several other social events throughout the winter season including pot lucks, dinner at local restaurants, etc. While in Gulf Shores we collect food and infant items at our breakfast meetings for the local food pantry. For more information contact, Joyce Anderson at pdinsf@msn.com or call (605) 351-0274.

New York

By Frank Panczyszyn

The New York Snowbirds are returning in force to the Gulf Coast for another winter of warmth and fun. Once again, they are pleased that the hurricanes were forgiving for this cherished area, and it’s business as usual for the next 3 months. Snowbird committees are already meeting to begin plans for the various fund raising activities for the communities that are championed by the wintering guests.

New York will start the season with its first luncheon on Thursday, January 12th at Ginny Lane, in Orange Beach, at the Wharf. (NOTE: This is a change from previously reported location, Cayman Grill). They will gather for registration and social time at 11AM, with lunch to begin 1130AM. They will order from a special menu and be provided separate checks. $1 per person will be collected at registration to cover luncheon expenses, amenities, and future donations back to the community. 50-50 raffle will also be used to generate $$$ for community donations. A speaker will be scheduled to talk on an appropriate topic. For reservations, please call Linelle at 315-323-5267, or Nancy at 251-543-4596, or email nysnowbirds@gmail.com., no later than January 9th, 3 days before the scheduled luncheon. Future luncheons will be at Ginny Lane on January 26th, February 9th and 23rd, and March 9th.

A casino bus trip to Biloxi and the Scarlett Pearl is planned for January 18, with information sent by email.