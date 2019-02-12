Snowbird Trivia Feb. 16 at O.B. Event Center

By Larry Ramirez

The annual Snowbird Trivia will be Saturday, February 16th. This is such a great time with 500 plus friends at this event! Emceed by Brent Burns at the Orange Beach Wharf Event Center this is an annual good time for our winter guests and locals alike. Featuring 8 rounds of 10 questions each amid a great pick-a-pot drawing, heads and tails event and lots of fun and camaraderie, there are a few tables left at this event. Get yours now by going to the Orange Beach or Gulf Shores libraries for a form. One of the event features is the table decoration contest and players bring their own food and drink. Sponsored by the “Friends of the Orange Beach Library” a nonprofit organization, proceeds benefit the island libraries, literacy council and cultural events on the island. Get your table now for an evening of fun and challenge! Contact 251-975-1258 for more information.

Pictured: A Pick-a-Pot donation from the Phoenix VII Missouri Snowbird Trivia Team. One of the many donations for the Pick-a-Pot drawing for Snowbird Trivia.