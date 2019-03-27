Solar System & Beyond topic of April 16 lecture at Foley Library

Astronomer, Kevin Manning, will be returning to the Foley Public Library once again on Tuesday, April 16. His presentation, A Grand Tour of the Solar System & Beyond, will be presented in the library’s upstairs meeting room starting at 6:30 pm. Seating will be limited.For reservation, call (251) 943-7665.

This presentation includes a virtual journey visiting the Sun, planets, their moons, and debris left over from the earliest times of the solar system’s formation. A detailed look at Pluto as the New Horizons spacecraft takes very high resolution images of this elusive and controversial world after waiting 9 ½ years to reach it since launch in January, 2006.

Kevin (pictured) is a gifted astronomer, having worked as a consultant with NASA, the Chandra X-Ray Observatory launch on the space shuttle with the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, and other ground-based observatories. He has won national and international awards in his field, was both a Wright Fellow and an Einstein Fellow, and did some work with Brookhaven National Laboratory. Kevin has presented numerous workshops over the years at libraries, observatories, and science centers. Some noteworthy presentations include those made at Tufts University, the State University of New York at Stony Brook, the National Science Teachers Association’s National Convention, the American Association for the Advancement of Science Breakfast with Scientists, and the National Parks Service.