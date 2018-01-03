Sonora Masonic Lodge serving fried chicken dinners on Jan. 6

Sonora Masonic Lodge #635 F&AM will hold its 2018 annual fried chicken dinner fundraisers on January 6, February 3 and March 3 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The lodge is located at 202 E. Jackson Street in Summerdale. Adult plates will be $9 and a child’s plate will be $5. The dinners will include chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, cole slaw, green beans and complimentary tea and dessert for dine-in guests. Proceeds generated from the fundraiser will be used for lodge expenditures. Delivery available on orders of 10 or more. For more information contact Dean Mott at 251-423-7604 or visit our lodge Facebook page.