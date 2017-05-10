South Bald. Newcomers Meet Again June 6

The South Baldwin Newcomer’s Club held their May luncheon on Tuesday, May 2 at Louisiana Lagniappe. Ed Rodriguez, President and CEO of the Coastal Alabama Business Council was the guest speaker. Transition of officers will take place in June. The next meeting of the SBNC will be a brunch held at the Senior Center in Orange Beach on Tuesday, June 6. At that time, checks will be presented to the various local charities, organizations and student scholars selected as recipients of the fund-raising activities of SBNC during the past year. The amount of funds raised for the 2016-2017 year totals $22,000.