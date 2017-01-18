South Bald. Republican Women meet Jan. 24 in Foley

The South Baldwin Republican Women will meet at the Gift Horse Restaurant in Foley on Tuesday, January 24 at 11:30 a.m., with an optional $10 buffet. No reservations are required.

Don Chamberlain, a candidate for Under Secretary of Agriculture for Rural Development, will be the speaker. Chamberlain was principle advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and responsible for oversight of the Department’s rural development programs and policies. Chamberlain earned his BS degree from the University of Alabama, and he was a combat marine 1st Marine Division, Vietnam 1969 -1970. The Club meets the 4th Tuesday of each month at the Gift Horse. Husbands are invited and new members are invited to join. For more club info, call 251-978-6178.