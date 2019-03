South Bald. Woman’s Club solicits donations for “Prom Closet”

Say Yes To The Dress event scheduled March 24 at G.S. Fire & Rescue

The GFWC South Baldwin Woman’s Club program continues with its latest community service project, the “Say Yes To The Dress” campaign. The club is spearheading the collection of used and new prom gowns for its March 24 Prom Closet, for young ladies in South Baldwin who can’t afford expensive dresses for prom night. The club is also soliciting donations of shoes, handbags and jewelry.

“We continue to collect new and slightly used prom dresses, shoes, purses and jewelry,’’ said club president Marsha Andrews. “This closet is to benefit young ladies of South Baldwin who would like to attend their prom but do not have the resources to purchase a gown. The gowns and accessories are available to the young ladies at no charge.

“We have reached out to counselors at Gulf Shores, Foley, Elberta and Robertsdale High Schools and the Jennifer Clair Moore Foundation Peer Helpers and Foster Parents Program,’’ she added. “We are asking the young ladies rsvp to either their counselors or club members.’’

The “Say Yes To Your Dress” event will be held Sunday, March 24 from 1-4 p.m. at Gulf Shores Fire Department Station One, located at 1921 West 1st St. We are asking the young ladies rsvp to either their counselors or club members.

More info: Marsha Andrews, 901-413-0847 or mlandrews237@gmail.com; Laine Andrews Hoff, 251-424-4600; or Kim Gordon, 734-730-2176. Also find info about the event on Facebook.

The Maidens of the Pink Stilettos will be helping the young ladies with makeup and choice of gowns and light refreshments while the young ladies are in the boutique choosing their dress.

Club partners for this event are The Hangout and Gulf Shores Fire & Rescue. Donations may be dropped off at The Hangout, located at Gulf Shores Public Beach and Gulf Shores Station One, 1921 West First Ave.

Any items not given away will be stored. If a young lady finds herself in need of a dress for another occasion, she can contact a club member for access to the closet.

f”We are also asking for donations of business attire for these young ladies,’’ Andrews said. “They will have the closet available for job or college interviews, homecoming court.

GFWC South Baldwin Woman’s Club meets the 2nd Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Activity Bldg.

Plans are underway for chartering GFWC South Baldwin Juniorettes for young ladies 12-18 in South Baldwin County with a desire to help others in their communities. The advisors for the Juniorettes are Laine Andrews Hoff and Statia Moody.