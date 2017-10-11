South Baldwin Community Theatre’s first Zombie Fest Oct. 27-28

The South Baldwin Community Theatre’s first ever ZombieFest will be held Oct. 27-28 on the grounds of its Gulf Shores campus.

Many Zombie Fest activities will be held on the SBCT’s new outdoor stage, with shows on the stage beginning at 7 p.m. each night.

Other festivities include face painting, pictures with your favorite zombie, and costume sales from the SBCT costume closet start in the theatre lobby from 6-7 p.m.

Program for the evening includes three horrifyingly beautiful Coastal Ballet dances under the direction of Madame Rio Barlow: Thriller, The Nightmare and Processional

The program also includes two hilariously scary short plays by Laura Pfizenmayer: An Infestation of Monsters and Smooth Away. Warning: The plays include audience participation.

A recitation of Edgar Allen Poe’s the Raven by Robert Gardner and costume contests with a grand prize each night are also part of the program. Tickets are only $10 and include deliciously toxic refreshments. Tickets available at the SBCT box-office and online at sbct.org. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd Street in Gulf Shores (251-968-6721).