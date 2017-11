South Baldwin Democrat Club hosts social/meeting Nov. 30 in Foley

The South Baldwin Democrat Club will host a social & meeting at 6 p.m. om Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at Bay Forest Clubhouse, located at 8110 Bay View Dr. in Foley.

The entire community is invited to attend. Bring a drink and a snack to share. Call 901-488-8973 for more information about the club or the social.