South Baldwin Literacy Council Trivia Night Aug. 19

South Baldwin Literacy Council will host its annual Trivia Night on August 19 at the Foley Civic Center. Doors open at 5 p.m., and games begin at 6:30 p.m.

A table of eight players is $160 for the table. Patrons can bring food and drink, and decorate their tables with the theme representing any book where the title begins with the letter C. Dress in costumes that represent your theme. Prizes will be awarded for the winning trivia table, best table decoration and best costumes. Pick-A-Pot, a live auction and other activities are planned between rounds.

Email Cathy Rogers at literacy@gulftel.com for more info.