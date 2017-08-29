South Baldwin Theatre presents “Our Town” Sept. 8-17

South Baldwin Community Theatre will present Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize winning Our Town Sept. 8-17, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on September 8, 9, 14, 15 & 16, and at 2 p.m. on September 10 & 17. Tickets are available at sbct.biz

Directed by SBCT Don Roberts and Cynthia Mayo, with a talented all ages local cast, Our Town has been hailed by critics as “the finest play ever written by an American” and a “masterpiece,”

The story follows the small town of Grover’s Corners through three acts: “Daily Life,” “Love and Marriage,” and “Death and Eternity.”

The play is narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets. Audiences follow the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry, and eventually – in one of the most famous scenes in American theatre – die. Thornton Wilder’s final word on how he wanted his play performed is an invaluable addition to the American stage and to the libraries of theatre lovers internationally.