Southern Fox Fest March 23 at Preserve in Elberta

The Veranda at the Preserve and The Preserve at Soldiers Creek will present Southern Fox Fest on March 23 from 2-10 p.m. at The Veranda at the Preserve in Elberta (28341 Preserve Trail). The outdoor music fest will showcase popular local bands along with the area’s best food trucks, coffee shop, local brews and wines. The event will include a kids zone with face painting and inflatables. Camping options are available. Free entry until 4 p.m. and $15 per adult after 4 p.m., including camping. Visit facebook for the music lineup.