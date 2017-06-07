Southern Grace Dinner Series at Fisher’s includes June 22 Coastal Living Anniversary

Coastal Living’s 20th Anniversary Dinner featuring chefs (pictured) Bill Briand, Nina Compton, Justin Devillier, Michael Gulotta and Lisa Marie White will be held June 22 as part of the Southern Grace Dinner Series at Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina. Coastal Living is co-sponsoring all six dinners in the series, now entering its fourth year. Remaining dinners and chefs include Ryan Smith on July 13, Katie Button and Blackberry Farm Brewery on July 27 and Levon Wallace on Aug. 3. Cost for the dinners is $149 per person, including wine pairings, tax, gratuities and a cocktail reception. In addition, each patron will receive a copy of the Coastal Living’s Beach Cocktails book. For ticket info, visit fishersobm.com.

“We do not recruit chefs unless we are pretty confident they will fit into what we do here,’’ Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina owner Johnny Fisher said. “We want to make sure that they add to our chemistry.’’

Among the invited chefs, Fisher is especially excited to work with Smith of Staplehouse in Atlanta (July 13), whose restaurant garnered best new restaurant honors from Bon Appetit and was in the running for that same title from the James Beard Foundation.

He also looks forward to welcoming Button (Aug. 3) of Nightbell and Curate in Ashville. Button also was center stage for seven months at the world-renowned El Bulli in Spain.

Fisher said in addition to being great PR for the Gulf Coast and adding to the vacation value for tourists, the dinner series has been an incredible and fun experience for his kitchen staff, noting that his chefs got to spend an entire day prepping food in the kitchen alongside James Beard award winner John Besh.

The chefs will feature Alabama Gulf seafood on their menus, and guests can expect an exclusive night of personal attention and fellowship while enjoying an amazing meal. “With these dinners, we’re creating a very special and memorable experience, for the chefs, our team, and our guests,” Fisher said.

Guests will be able to mingle with the chefs during the cocktail reception and communal seating will encourage conversation, fun and laughter.

A portion of the proceeds from each dinner will go to support the Southern Foodways Alliance (SFA), a non-profit organization based at the University of Mississippi’s Center for the Study of Southern Culture that documents, studies and celebrates the diverse food cultures of the changing American South.