Sparks after Dark every Thursday at Wharf

Sky rockets. Pyrotechnics. Fire flowers. Light showers. It doesn’t matter what you call ‘em, fireworks are pretty much loved by one and all. They are the exclamation point at the end of any special event or commemoration. That’s why The Wharf is transforming every average Thursday evening into a glittering, gleaming celebration. Following the first light show (around 8:47ish) every Thursday, the skies over Main Street at the Orange Beach shopping, dining & entertainment distict will be ablaze with bursts of technicolor flare, illuminating The Wharf in a kaleidoscope of hues. Now you won’t have to wait impatiently for that once-a-year occasion to witness the magic of fireworks. Each Thursday, The Wharf will highlight one of its sponsors: July 20: Shades; July 27: Island Time Daiquiri; August 3: My Phone Accessories.