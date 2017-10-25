Spooktacular BooLu’s and Trunk or Treat at LuLu’s October 28

Enjoy a day full of Halloween festivities and kid’s costume contest at LuLu’s 7th Annual BooLu’s. Grab a broomstick and fly in for the fun from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 28. BooLu’s will have pumpkin decorating, kid’s crafts, inflatable play area, a real live Zoltar fortune telling booth, an arcade challenge, and live music. Trunk or Treat will feature trick-or-treating on the LuLu’s grounds during BooLu’s with various businesses and non-profits handing out candy treats to the little goblins.

Best of all, this day of fun events is all free.

Registration and judging for the costume contest, by age category, and the arcade challenge will be from 11 to 1:30. Kids can come dressed in their most creative costumes such as witches, zombies, ghosts, super heroes, fairies and the like to partake in the costume contest with prizes for the winners. LuLu’s in Gulf Shores is located at the northern foot of the bridge off Gulf Shores Parkway at 200 East 25th Avenue. For further information, call (251) 967-5858, or visit lulubuffett.com/gulf-shores and Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.