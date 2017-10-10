Spooky Movie on the Lawn & More Oct. 28 at The Wharf

Come early for tricks and treats and stay ‘til evening for spell-casting, cinematic fun on the Wharf Marina Lawn during the Oct. 28 Spooky Movie on the Lawn & More at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Watch Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone at 7:30 p.m.

on the Marina Lawn. Bring a blanket or some chairs and get comfy with your crew. Complimentary popcorn by AMC Theatre and free hot chocolate from The Southern Grind will be available during the movie. Admission is free.

Trick or treating begins at 2 p.m., other kids’ activities at 4 p.m. and hay rides at 5 p.m. Kutter’s Landscaping is sponsoring the hayride and other family-friendly activities. Also, wear a costume and trick or treat at one of our participating shops beginning at 2 p.m.