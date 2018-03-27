Spring Market March 31 at Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina

Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina (27075 Marina Rd.) will host its Spring Market on Saturday, March 31 from 11 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. Enjoy a memorable day of shopping, arts and crafts and lunch at Fisher’s. Beloved local artists, growers, and merchants will be showcasing their spring products and creations designed for the entire family. The Easter Bunny will also be on hand to pose for free portraits. For more info, visit FishersOBM.com or call 251.981.7308.