Spring season at Blue Moon Farm starts Feb. 17

Music series on Cathe Steele’s Silverhill farm has dedicated following

The spring Sunday afternoon concert series at The Frog Pond at Blue Moon Farm starts Feb. 13 at Cathe Steele’s family farm in Silverhill.

Part of the Folk Alliance, the series has a list of alumni that includes many of the country’s best singer songwriters and a local following that borders on fanatical. Shows usually feature four songwriters taking turns playing orginal songs “in the round.’’

Set on an outdoor stage under a 200 year old cedar tree, the concerts are hosted by Steele’s songwriter friend Grayson Capps. The concerts bring musicians and serious listeners together in an informal but respectful setting. The focus is firmly on the music and there is a palpable community built each Sunday between the artists and listeners. A bring-your-best pot luck is part of each Sunday’s event.

“It’s a magical place where music is brought back to its roots in a true listening venue where songwriters and musicians alike come together to wood shed and network,’’ Steele said. “Artists have the opportunity to play with others that they would not normally have the opportunity to perform with while sharing fan bases & introducing their music to new ears.’’

Patrons bring their own chairs and beverages. Patrons must be on the guest list to attend, but securing an invite is as easy as making contact beforehand through thefrogpondatbluemoonfarm.com or facebook. All proceeds from the concerts go to the performing songwriters.

••••••

Spring Frog Pond Schedule

Feb . 17 – 3 p.m. • Seat Donation – $30

Grayson Capps, Max Hatt & Edda Glass, Edward David Anderson, Ryan Balthrop, Jimmy Lumpkin; On the side: Corky Hughes (Guitar, Bass, Lap Steel), Gram Rea (Fiddle, Harmonica, Mandolin).

Feb. 24 – 2 p.m. • Seat Donation – $25

Grayson Capps, Mollly Thomas & The Rare Birds, Blue Bicycle. On the side: Corky Hughes (Guitar, Lap Steel, Bass).

March 10 – 3 p.m. • Benefit for Spencer Bohren

Grayson Capps, Corky Hughes, The Marlow Boys. More details to be announced!

March 24 – 3 p.m. • Lisa Mills Birthday Party – $35

Grayson Capps, Lisa Mills, Steve Conn, Michelle Malone. On the side: Corky Hughes (Guitar, Bass, Lap Steel).

April 7 – 3 p.m. • Seat Donation – $35

Grayson Capps, Will Kimbrough, Cary Morin, Dean Owen. On the side: Corky Hughes (Guitar, Bass, Lap Steel). Opening with Eric Stracener.

April 14- 3 p.m. • Final Show of Season

Mary Gauthier, Will Kimbrough, Sugarcane Jane. On the side: Corky Hughes (Guitar, Bass, Lap Steel). Opening with Jaimee Harris.