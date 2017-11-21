St. Andrew by Sea’s Dec. 3 concert segues into nativity

A local Christmas tradition will take on a new dimension this year, as the annual Service of Lessons and Carols at St. Andrew by the Sea will segue into a live Nativity. Each year, the choirs at St. Andrew, under the direction of Dr. Roger Jones and Joan Hand, share a sacred concert. This year’s program will include organ, piano, a bell choir, a children’s choir, a youth band, strings, and flute. The concert will be Sunday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m.

Immediately following, attendees will find a live Nativity outside with sheep, goats, donkeys, a camel, as well as holiday refreshments for all ages. “Our children look forward to the music and animals,” says Sara Hunter, assistant pastor, “and telling the story of that holy night.”

Dr. Jones, a gifted arranger, has been rehearsing with the choirs since September. The evening is free to all. Child care will be provided. For more information, call the church at 968-3900.