St. Andrew Women host Purses with a Purpose on March 14

The Saint Andrew Women will be hosting Purses with a Purpose in the Fellowship Hall at Saint Andrew by the Sea Community Church on Thursday, March 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Over 100 “lovingly used” purses have been donated and will be offered in a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will support the Outreach Programs of Saint Andrew by the Sea which benefits over a dozen local organizations. There will be a light lunch provided at a cost of $5 per person and bidding will close at 1pm. Saint Andrew by the Sea is a non-denominational community church where all are welcome and is located in Gulf Shores at 17263 Fort Morgan Road. For more information call 225-205-6812.