St. Athanasios Greek Night is April 22 at Erie Meyer

St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church in Gulf Shores will host its annual Greek Night on Saturday, April 22 beginning at 6 p.m. (dinner at 7 p.m.) at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center, located at 1930 W. 2nd Street in Gulf Shores. Tickets for the fundraiser are $60 per person. The evening will feature ethnic food, dancing and fun with music by Nick Trivelas & The Kefi Dancers (pictured) and a silent auction. For more info, call 251- 948-8008 or 251- 942-7521 or visit gulfshoresgreeknight.com.
The Greek Night menu includes: Greek Style Chicken Baked Chicken prepared with Greek Herbs and Spices; Roast Leg of Lamb Cooked to Perfection; Pastitsio (Layers of luscious of seasoned ground beef, pasta and assorted cheeses) Spanakopita (Spinach & Cheese Pie) Filo Pastry Triangles filled with a blend of Greek Cheeses, Greek Style Green Beans; Greek Salad; Assorted Greek Pastries, beer, wine, coffee and tea.

