St. Benedict’s Raven Run 5K is part of April 13 German Fest

St. Benedict Catholic School is preparing for its 47th annual German Festival to be held April 13th on the school’s campus in Elberta. St. Benedict Catholic School is a fully accredited inter-parochial Catholic elementary school that was founded in 1921. The German Festival has been its major fundraiser for the past 47 years. Tickets are currently being sold for a chance to win the $20,000 top cash prize or one of nine $200 cash prizes. Each ticket is $100 and a maximum of 500 tickets will be sold. In addition to the car raffle, the German Festival will feature the Raven Run – A 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run, German food, entertainment, trash/treasure sale, bingo, a kids village, and vendor booths. The festival will be held from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 12786 Illinois Avenue in Elberta, AL. The famous polka band from Texas – Das Ist Lustig! – performs at 11 a.m. followed by the Poarch Ninjas at 2 p.m. For festival information or to purchase raffle tickets, visit StBenedictGermanFest.com, call the school office at 251.986.8143. To register for the Raven Run visit RunSignUp.com or call